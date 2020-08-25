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3 Tips to Reduce Radio Frequency Radiation
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213 views • August 25, 2020
EMFs are comprised of four major components: electric fields, magnetic fields, radiofrequency, and dirty electricity. Learn how to reduce exposure here: https://tinyurl.com/dirty-electricity-brighteon.
Each of these components affects our wellbeing in different ways and we are beginning to understand the true extent of the damage. In today’s video from The Truth About Cancer, we focus on one of these components: rf radiation, or radiofrequency radiation.
Radiofrequency is mostly used in communication devices such as telecommunication towers, broadcasting antennas, mobile phones, and wireless technologies (i.e. Wi-Fi routers, cordless phones, Bluetooth). These waves carry information from one point to another, thus making fast communication possible.
Some health hazards of radiofrequency radiation (besides cancer) are infertility, sleep difficulties, memory problems, and damage to our central nervous system. Watch the video to get the full list!
Protect yourself and your family from the devastating effects of EMFs! Qi Technologies is a German-patented technology that cancels out the EMF frequency. This gives you a safe EMF-free zone for you and your family. Learn more about this life-saving technology here: https://tinyurl.com/dirty-electricity-brighteon.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
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Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Each of these components affects our wellbeing in different ways and we are beginning to understand the true extent of the damage. In today’s video from The Truth About Cancer, we focus on one of these components: rf radiation, or radiofrequency radiation.
Radiofrequency is mostly used in communication devices such as telecommunication towers, broadcasting antennas, mobile phones, and wireless technologies (i.e. Wi-Fi routers, cordless phones, Bluetooth). These waves carry information from one point to another, thus making fast communication possible.
Some health hazards of radiofrequency radiation (besides cancer) are infertility, sleep difficulties, memory problems, and damage to our central nervous system. Watch the video to get the full list!
Protect yourself and your family from the devastating effects of EMFs! Qi Technologies is a German-patented technology that cancels out the EMF frequency. This gives you a safe EMF-free zone for you and your family. Learn more about this life-saving technology here: https://tinyurl.com/dirty-electricity-brighteon.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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