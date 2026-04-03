New AG Todd Blanche, replacing Pam Bondi after she was fired by Trump, said he doesn’t think Jeffrey Epstein spied for anyone.

Yesterday, Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi!

The new Attorney General Todd Blanche, who replaced Pam Bondi after she was fired by Trump, said he doesn’t think Jeffrey Epstein spied for anyone.

On another clip: Nothing to see here, the Epstein Files are done, time to move on, according to the new Attorney General Todd Blanche.

🐻 Absolutely no one saw that coming 😒 /s

More:

Pentagon chief Hegseth demanded that US Army Chief of Staff General Randy George immediately resign.

There are two options here - either this is a scapegoat hunt for the failure of the war plan against Iran. Or Randy George opposed the plans for a ground operation in Iran, which could start in the next 7-10 days.

Judging by Hegseth's comment that they want someone in this position who will "implement President Trump's vision", the second option is more likely. The general expressed doubts and was sidelined.

⚡️General David M. Hodne, who led the Army Training and Transformation Command, has been dismissed.

Before this position, he was the Pentagon's chief for advanced concepts in the development of the armed forces.

Also, the chief military chaplain William Green Jr. was put out in the cold.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff of the US Army was also fired.

The wave of resignations is linked to the failed military campaign against Iran, which is clearly not going as Trump would have liked.

There were others dismissed:

The officials said the dismissals included Gen. David Hodne, head of the Army’s Training and Transformation Command since October, and Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., the Army’s chief of chaplains.

✝️ Dismissing the chief Army chaplain wouldn’t sound that interesting at first, until you realize Pete Hegseth is a religious dominionist nutjob who talks about building the Third Temple, ushering in the second coming of Jesus Christ, and all of this is landing just days before Catholic Easter...

Adding:

Senior Army officers reacted with anger and frustration to the news of General George’s dismissal, characterizing it as the latest blow to a service that already feels under siege by Pete Hegseth. - NYT

There are also rumors that United States Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll may soon be removed from his position.

And:

The Atlantic reports, citing sources familiar with White House planning, that discussions are underway about the possible departure of FBI Director Kash Patel, Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer from the Trump administration.

The timing remains unclear, and Trump has not made a final decision.



