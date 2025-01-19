The Prophetic Mystery of Joshua's Conquest of Canaan (Joshua 10-12)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a prophetic mystery linking the rise and fall of nations to the conquest of Joshua. Though the Israelites were victorious in their conquest, they eventually had fallen astray from God. A specific nation conquered them, and this deep dive into history and prophecy will show you how the same region is going to rise up against modern-day Israel and the West. Will America and its allies prevail? Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. For as Galatians 6:7 says: “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap.”
