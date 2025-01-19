BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Prophetic Mystery of Joshua's Conquest of Canaan (Joshua 10-12)
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
60 views • 3 months ago

There is a prophetic mystery linking the rise and fall of nations to the conquest of Joshua. Though the Israelites were victorious in their conquest, they eventually had fallen astray from God. A specific nation conquered them, and this deep dive into history and prophecy will show you how the same region is going to rise up against modern-day Israel and the West. Will America and its allies prevail? Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. For as Galatians 6:7 says: “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap.”


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5860

Keywords
signsmiracleschristianchristianityprophecynew testamentspiritual warfareend timeswitchcraftmysteryold testamentassyriatbnwonderscasting out demonscahngifts of the spiritshemitahlost tribes of israelpower of the holy spiritshmitahbook of joshua explainediran and russia in prophecy
