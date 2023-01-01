(Daniel 7:20) "...whose look was more stout than his fellows."





“According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), defines people with “severe” obesity as those with a Body Mass Index above 40. Those considered to be obese have a BMI above 30.”





“So where does the president fall between these measurements?”





“Mr. Trump’s BMI was measured as 30.4 during his last health checkup in February 2019, and with a weight of 243lb (110kg) and a height of 6ft 3ins, he is officially classed within the obese category.” — Louise Hall (The Independent); (Wednesday, May 20, 2020)





(Updated)

Correction — The funeral of George Herbert Walker Bush. Not George Walker Herbert Bush.





(Daniel 7:8) "I considered the horns, and, behold, there came up among them another little horn, before whom there were three of the first horns plucked up by the roots: and, behold, in this horn were eyes like the eyes of man, and a mouth speaking great things."





(Daniel 7:20) "And of the ten horns that were in his head, and of the other which came up, and before whom three fell; even of that horn that had eyes, and a mouth that spake very great things, whose look was more stout than his fellows."





