(Daniel 7:20) "...whose look was more stout than his fellows."
“According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), defines people with “severe” obesity as those with a Body Mass Index above 40. Those considered to be obese have a BMI above 30.”
“So where does the president fall between these measurements?”
“Mr. Trump’s BMI was measured as 30.4 during his last health checkup in February 2019, and with a weight of 243lb (110kg) and a height of 6ft 3ins, he is officially classed within the obese category.” — Louise Hall (The Independent); (Wednesday, May 20, 2020)
(Updated)
Correction — The funeral of George Herbert Walker Bush. Not George Walker Herbert Bush.
(Daniel 7:8) "I considered the horns, and, behold, there came up among them another little horn, before whom there were three of the first horns plucked up by the roots: and, behold, in this horn were eyes like the eyes of man, and a mouth speaking great things."
(Daniel 7:20) "And of the ten horns that were in his head, and of the other which came up, and before whom three fell; even of that horn that had eyes, and a mouth that spake very great things, whose look was more stout than his fellows."
Source 1: https://www.freeavbible.com/
Published by Free AV Bible; Old testament scripture; the book of Daniel; Daniel 7:8 & Daniel 7:20; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: January 25, 2021.
Source 2: https://www.businessinsider.com/fast-food-industry-isnt-donating-to-donald-trump-2016-9
The fast-food industry has turned its back on Donald Trump; Business Insider; Published by Kate Taylor; Date published: September 27, 2016; Date of website access: January 25, 2021.
Source 3: https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2016/08/02/kfc-knife-and-fork-moos-pkg-erin.cnn
Who eats KFC with a fork?; Published by Jeanne Moos; Cable News Network. A Warner Media Company. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: January 25, 2021.
(Thumbnail) — Source 4: https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2018/12/05/trump-george-h-w-bush-funeral-presidents-club-vpx.cnn
How Obamas greeted Trump at funeral; Published by CNN; Cable News Network. A Warner Media Company. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network; Date published: December 6, 2018; Date of website access: January 25, 2021.
Source 5: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/donald-trump-weight-morbidly-obese-bmi-health-a9523226.html
Is Donald Trump actually ‘morbidly obese’?; Published by the Independent; Written by Louise Hall; Date published: Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 23:52; Date of website access: January 25, 2021.
Source 6: https://biblehub.com/daniel/7-8.htm
https://biblehub.com/daniel/7-20.htm
https://biblehub.com/
Published by Bible Hub; Date published: unknown; Old testament scripture; the book of Daniel; Date of website access: January 25, 2021.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.