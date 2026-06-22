The Black Voting Box: How a Single Script Stole the Election & Why the Backup Is You

Imagine walking into your favorite diner. You order a burger. The waiter tells you it's being prepared behind a heavy black velvet curtain by a proprietary automated robot. No, you can't look in the kitchen. No, the health inspector isn't allowed to read the robot's code. Trade secrets. Just sit back and trust us.





You'd walk right out. But when it comes to electing the leader of the free world, the establishment looks at us and says, "Cool. Hope the robot didn't drop the burger on the floor."





Mark Cook—a 40-year backend programmer who ran massive BBS systems before the commercial internet existed—saw the code. He sat in a crowded convention room, fired up his laptop, and showed a live SCL election database. He demonstrated how a simple administrative script can shuffle incoming data totals, shift them based on weighted ratios, change the numbers on the screen, and then—with a single click—delete the system logs and audit trails during routine software updates.





No trace. No accountability. No justice.





That's why Mark served as lead forensic investigator for Tina Peters in Mesa County, Colorado. That's why local clerks nationwide started whispering a new phrase: "I don't want to be Tina Peters." The institutional pressure was designed to make people too afraid to look into the machines.









NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.