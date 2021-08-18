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Australian Police Pepper Spray Kids for not Wearing Masks
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260 views • August 18, 2021
Yet another chilling video out of locked down Australia shows police pepper spraying pre-teen children for not wearing face masks. Read more here: https://summit.news/2021/08/18/video-australian-police-pepper-spray-children-for-not-wearing-face-masks/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=611d7aad9dcb155bcf23470f
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=611d7aad9dcb155bcf23470f
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