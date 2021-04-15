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4/15/2021 Miles Guo (Part III): The Whistleblowers’ Movement Is Our Way to Find Decent People Who Are Needed for the Development of our New Federal State of China
Taking down the CCP is not our obligation, or our promise to anyone; taking down the CCP will occur at the right time, in the right environment and with the popularity among the people, we are just one straw and another to crash the CCP