Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - Govt. and Big Tech Engineered The Destruction of Democracy

(Nov. 12, 2021) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered a powerful speech in Switzerland about the current crisis facing the entire world. He said the governments, globalists and big tech oligarchs conspired to engineer the destruction of the middle class, democracy and civil rights, all while enriching themselves with trillions of dollars. He said they successfully did this using COVID and online censorship.





He said, “When they use the term vaccine misinformation, they are using it as a euphemism for any statement that departs from official government policies and pharmaceutical industry profit taking. It has nothing to do with whether it is true or false. It only has to do with what the political implications are, ... And who is doing this censorship? It’s government officials in league with Bill Gates, [Oracle CEO] Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin from Google, and with all these internet titans. ... They have engineered not only the destruction of our democracy and our civil rights, they have engineered the biggest shift of wealth in human history — $3.8 trillion from working people to these handful of billionaires, many of them from Silicon Valley."





He continued, “This pandemic has impoverished the world and created 500 new billionaires... Is it a coincidence that these are the same people who are censoring criticism of the government policies that are bringing them trillions of dollars? The people who are benefiting are the people who squeezing away our constitutional rights and engineering the destruction of democracy worldwide.”





https://www.bitchute.com/video/woEEGKHqWJe8/