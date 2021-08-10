CCP’s Atheistic Authoritarianism Is Infecting the U.S. Democracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
08/06/2021 Steve Bannon: The CCP is a transnational crime organization as they conduct one of the many crimes of barbaric organ harvesting.
Jack Posobiec: The CCP’s atheistic authoritarianism empowers them to do whatever they want from the Great Leap Forward to the Cultural Revolution to the organ harvesting, which tens of millions of Chinese people have been victimized. It is infecting the US democracy if the US stays coupled with the CCP.