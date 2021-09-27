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SOMETHING IS DIFFERENT IN 2020 SO VOTE! | Special Radio Broadcast [CT Radio EP 82]
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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0 view • September 27, 2021
Originally Premiered on Nov 2, 2020 on YouTube with 2.1K views.
with Robbie Davidson CT Radio EP 82
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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