Our doctors don't even understand what an essential amino acid is!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

It's critically important that people understand! I mean, our doctors, our so-called best and our brightest don't even understand what an essential amino acid is and how foods are metabolized. And so tryptophan is literally an essential amino acid. I mean, the reason why it's essential, is because humans don't metabolize it.



The Gut Microbiota Regulation of Tryptophan. That's the title of the paper. The gut microbiota and they call it the crucial actor in human physiology. It's not an actor. We know there are 10 times more microbes in our body than cells in our body, and it's probably a lot more than that. These are metabolites. We don't digest in our stomach. You don't have teeth in your stomach.

You chew your food, you don't drink synthetic proteins, because the gut microbiomes, your various microbiota, the word means plural, up and down from your mouth to your anus, for those of you who love astrology, you've got a different microbiome all the way up and down.

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 02/03/2025

With Darrell Wolfe, DocOfDetox

Gut Microbiota Regulation of Tryptophan: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29902437/