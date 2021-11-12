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Plot Evil Or Promote Peace - Proverbs 12:20 (NIV)
20 Deceit is in the hearts of those who plot evil,
but those who promote peace have joy.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Wicked have a heart of deception.
The Righteous have a heart of joy.
https://pc1.tiny.us/cd2rcsx5
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