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I got a ticket in January, appealed it, the results are in, words of wisdom, the saga continues lol
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65 views • October 12, 2020
#Ticket #Appeal #Court #California #Knowtherules
In January 2020 I got a ticket for using a phone while driving, stopped at a red light. I asked the officer if we aren't allowed to look at our phones, even while stopped at a red, he said that any time you are in a car, that is considered 'operating' a vehicle.
I had to respond by March 5th if I wanted to appeal it. I requested a delay, that was granted and the date was pushed out to May. Corona took a s*** on everything so the date was pushed back, by the court, to July.
I appealed it, get the results back in late September and in the video I talk about what happened and I show the results on camera.
In January 2020 I got a ticket for using a phone while driving, stopped at a red light. I asked the officer if we aren't allowed to look at our phones, even while stopped at a red, he said that any time you are in a car, that is considered 'operating' a vehicle.
I had to respond by March 5th if I wanted to appeal it. I requested a delay, that was granted and the date was pushed out to May. Corona took a s*** on everything so the date was pushed back, by the court, to July.
I appealed it, get the results back in late September and in the video I talk about what happened and I show the results on camera.
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