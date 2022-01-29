The year 2013 to 2030 for the end times, plannedemic, great global reset, NWO agenda and Jesus coming

The beginning of the end 2013 for 7 years, The end of normal world is 2020 when the sc👿mdemic to begin, 2021 is NWO agenda 21 to start great global reset. By the end of the year 2022 is the rapture of the church will take place Dec 2022, before that 7 days warning by Dec 18, 2022 the world war 3 to start, Hanukkah Feast Dec 18-Dec 26 for high rapture alert, by spring in the year 2023 the world will be in 7 years tribulation and Antichrist appeared , in 2024, America will get destroyed to get invaded by the enemy, not America anymore according to the sign in heaven from God according to acts 2:20 with 2 total solar eclipses all across America (August 21, 2017 and April 8, 2024) which will be marking like a cross. A vision from the Lord confirm it !2025 is the NWO agenda 25 and their technology and science to destroy humanity after the world population is reducing greatly from the events in 7 years tribulation and man made destruction along with God’s wrath !2026 is when the mark of the beast in Rev 13 begin along with the Antichrist abomination desolation as it tells in Matt 24:15, 2 Thes 2, Rev 13 and Daniel 9.2026 Klaus Schwab with the world economic forum (which I call the world economic fraud from Satanist globalists!”), the agenda for human hybrid or cyborg, humanoid and robots for Satanist globalists slaves NWO at the same year for the mark of the beast !2030 is Jesus second coming and NWO agenda 30 cannot be established in the same year, because the Babylon which is the NWO itself will get destroyed in Rev 18 and Rev 19 ! Jesus will kill the Antichrist- the first beast and second beast-the false prophet in Rev 13 and the event in Rev 19 at his second coming !Wake up and smell the NWO sulfur, do not comply with the New World Order agenda related with this PL@NN€d€m!C , the rapture is this year be ready for Jesus coming !More info :