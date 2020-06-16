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The David Knight Show (16June20 Full Show)
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47 views • June 16, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:03:10 Propaganda press pushing 2nd Wave COVID based on 40 new cases in a city of 21.5 MILLION. That should finish off the 15% of businesses that might survive first wave
— 00:10:30 HERO Act is on the way with $3 TRILLION in relief for the govt plantation slaves locked down
— 00:19:29 Restaurants & gyms try “cone of shame” to get their political masters to allow them to open — partially. From Vonnegut’s “Harrison Bergeron” to a silly “Flaming Lips” concert with band and audience contained in individual plastic bubbles. Then, the insanity of air travel rules
— 00:36:34 State rep refuses temperature check; Trump rally will REQUIRE temperature checks AND masks
— 00:42:02 Doctor euthanizes patient who refused THREE times, is praised by judge
— 00:46:29 FDA’s latest attack on hydroxychloroquine — politics, profit and destruction of doctor-patient liberty to protect life
— 00:55:39 Gorsuch writes a radical left opinion that gives LGBT radicals the tools to destroy free exercise of religion and impose their will on sports & schools. What it will look like & why it’s wrong. Will the right finally stop looking to SCOTUS as a solution instead of the principle problem?
— 01:28:49 SCOTUS damaged 2A yesterday as well
— 01:32:36Video of a robbery and a police encounter illustrate the right & wrong way to use lethal force
— 01:38:16 Attacks on police escalate. Will Trump’s proposed reforms help or exacerbate the problem?
— 01:46:44 Teacher unions are perhaps an even greater problem than police unions for all the same reasons
— 01:55:58 anti-AMERICAN GRAFFITI as even an prominent abolitionist & reformer’s statue is defaced. Here’s his amazing story
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&;utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:03:10 Propaganda press pushing 2nd Wave COVID based on 40 new cases in a city of 21.5 MILLION. That should finish off the 15% of businesses that might survive first wave
— 00:10:30 HERO Act is on the way with $3 TRILLION in relief for the govt plantation slaves locked down
— 00:19:29 Restaurants & gyms try “cone of shame” to get their political masters to allow them to open — partially. From Vonnegut’s “Harrison Bergeron” to a silly “Flaming Lips” concert with band and audience contained in individual plastic bubbles. Then, the insanity of air travel rules
— 00:36:34 State rep refuses temperature check; Trump rally will REQUIRE temperature checks AND masks
— 00:42:02 Doctor euthanizes patient who refused THREE times, is praised by judge
— 00:46:29 FDA’s latest attack on hydroxychloroquine — politics, profit and destruction of doctor-patient liberty to protect life
— 00:55:39 Gorsuch writes a radical left opinion that gives LGBT radicals the tools to destroy free exercise of religion and impose their will on sports & schools. What it will look like & why it’s wrong. Will the right finally stop looking to SCOTUS as a solution instead of the principle problem?
— 01:28:49 SCOTUS damaged 2A yesterday as well
— 01:32:36Video of a robbery and a police encounter illustrate the right & wrong way to use lethal force
— 01:38:16 Attacks on police escalate. Will Trump’s proposed reforms help or exacerbate the problem?
— 01:46:44 Teacher unions are perhaps an even greater problem than police unions for all the same reasons
— 01:55:58 anti-AMERICAN GRAFFITI as even an prominent abolitionist & reformer’s statue is defaced. Here’s his amazing story
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&;utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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