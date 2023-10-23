Another Attempt at Storming Russian Positions in the Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) sector Ends in Death for the AFU

Another attempt at storming Russian positions in the Artyomovsk sector ends in death for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
All this for a "strategically unimportant city". The Zelensky regime has been sending their men to die in an effort to recapture this sector for half a year at this point.
