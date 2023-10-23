Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Another Attempt at Storming Russian Positions in the Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) sector Ends in Death for the AFU
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
968 Subscribers
145 views
Published Monday

Another attempt at storming Russian positions in the Artyomovsk sector ends in death for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

All this for a "strategically unimportant city". The Zelensky regime has been sending their men to die in an effort to recapture this sector for half a year at this point.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazawest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket