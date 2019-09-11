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How to Make an Indoor Water Garden! 🌿💦 // Garden Answer
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306 views • September 11, 2019
🌿LINKS🌿
Glass Jars - search your cupboards! You can find similar vases to the ones I used at craft stores.
Aquatic Plants - Check your local garden center or pet store! Here’s a link to some I found on Amazon, but I can’t verify the quality (https://amzn.to/2DmInFx)
Aquatic Gravel - https://amzn.to/2MlkUHu
Sludge Destroyer - https://amzn.to/2W3ldve
Aquatic Plant Food - https://amzn.to/2Dk8f4R
🌿MORE LINKS🌿
Support - http://bit.ly/2rNoLUx
Buy Garden Answer Merch - http://bit.ly/2Moi7QF
Video Gear we Use - https://goo.gl/iebNUw
🌿FOLLOW ME HERE🌿
▶️ Website: http://www.gardenanswer.com
▶️ Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/gardenanswer
▶️ Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/gardenanswer
▶️ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/gardenanswer
▶️ Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/gardenanswer
▶️ Email: [email protected]
🌿MAILING ADDRESS🌿
Garden Answer
580 S Oregon St
Ontario, Oregon 97914
🌿BRANDS WE PARTNER WITH🌿
http://www.gardenanswer.com/partners
Glass Jars - search your cupboards! You can find similar vases to the ones I used at craft stores.
Aquatic Plants - Check your local garden center or pet store! Here’s a link to some I found on Amazon, but I can’t verify the quality (https://amzn.to/2DmInFx)
Aquatic Gravel - https://amzn.to/2MlkUHu
Sludge Destroyer - https://amzn.to/2W3ldve
Aquatic Plant Food - https://amzn.to/2Dk8f4R
🌿MORE LINKS🌿
Support - http://bit.ly/2rNoLUx
Buy Garden Answer Merch - http://bit.ly/2Moi7QF
Video Gear we Use - https://goo.gl/iebNUw
🌿FOLLOW ME HERE🌿
▶️ Website: http://www.gardenanswer.com
▶️ Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/gardenanswer
▶️ Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/gardenanswer
▶️ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/gardenanswer
▶️ Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/gardenanswer
▶️ Email: [email protected]
🌿MAILING ADDRESS🌿
Garden Answer
580 S Oregon St
Ontario, Oregon 97914
🌿BRANDS WE PARTNER WITH🌿
http://www.gardenanswer.com/partners
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