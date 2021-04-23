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Joe Biden is the Architect of Border Catastrophe
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Biden Ended Trump's Successful Border Policies. The Open Border is National Security Threat to USA. We Need Border Security to be a Secure Nation. The Border Problem is not a Crisis, it is a Catastrophe. Democrats Want Illegal Immigrants to Become Voters and They Only Care About Power Not Helping People!
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