Oxford Residents Mount Resistance Against The Sectioning Of Their Roads
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago |
Oxford residents are taking matters into their own hands and destroying the street zone sectioning barriers.


Just recently there was a day of action by activists to kick start the year of fighting back. We predicted the UK was just getting started with their resistance, and here we have it. Taking matters into their own hands, Oxford residents are destroying street zoning barriers.

There are further planned dates for activists to take to the streets in various forms of protest.

Continued - https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/oxford-residents-mount-resistance-against-the-sectioning-of-their-streets/

Mirrored - The Climate Con

Thanks to Pompey Girl for the tip

Keywords
resistanceagenda 2030oxfordwef15 minute cities

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
