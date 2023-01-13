Oxford Residents Mount Resistance Against The Sectioning Of Their Roads

Just recently there was a day of action by activists to kick start the year of fighting back. We predicted the UK was just getting started with their resistance, and here we have it. Taking matters into their own hands, Oxford residents are destroying street zoning barriers.
There are further planned dates for activists to take to the streets in various forms of protest.
Continued - https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/oxford-residents-mount-resistance-against-the-sectioning-of-their-streets/
Mirrored - The Climate Con
Thanks to Pompey Girl for the tip
