Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Columbia Professor Stuns Media Pundits and Accuses The U.S. For Nord Stream Bombing
196 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 2 months ago |

Columbia Professor Stuns Media Pundits and Accuses The U.S. For Nord Stream Bombing

Jeffrey Sachs: "So I know this runs counter to our narrative that runs; you're not allowed to say these things in the West. But the fact of the matter is — all over the world, when I talk to people, they think the U.S. did it. By the way, even reporters on our papers that are involved tell me privately, 'Well, of course (it was the U.S.)' It doesn't show up in our media."

Keywords
bombingprofessorcolumbiasstuns mediapundits and accuses the ufor nord stream

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket