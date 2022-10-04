Columbia Professor Stuns Media Pundits and Accuses The U.S. For Nord Stream Bombing
Jeffrey Sachs: "So I know this runs counter to our narrative that runs; you're not allowed to say these things in the West. But the fact of the matter is — all over the world, when I talk to people, they think the U.S. did it. By the way, even reporters on our papers that are involved tell me privately, 'Well, of course (it was the U.S.)' It doesn't show up in our media."
