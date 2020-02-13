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THE TRUTH ABOUT TRANS: Standing strong against the evil and lunacy of gender madness
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51 views • February 13, 2020
Some people want to ramble on about "their" truth, instead of "the" truth. They deny basic science and attempt to replace it with their own, only to then gaslight those who disagree into believing it is everyone else that is crazy. They will tell you to mind your business, only then to target the children when a parent's back is turned. They attempt to dominate sports they never could before destroying the foundation of competition, as they attempt to eliminate the fact that their is only two genders. They want to change reality to fit their delusion, and it is up to the righteous to spread the truth about What's Right.
MINDS: @cashdaily
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
MINDS: @cashdaily
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
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