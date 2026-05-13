Professor Jiang: World War 3 Is About To Begin, Let Me Explain!

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Professor Jiang predicted Trump would win the election, America would go to war with Iran, and that the United States would lose that war. Now he reveals why he believes this conflict could reshape the entire world order!
Professor Jiang is a geopolitical analyst, writer, and host of the YouTube channel 'Predictive History', who uses history, geography, economics, and game theory to explain where global conflicts may be heading next. Through his Substack, he provides geopolitical analysis of current events and helps readers understand the deeper forces shaping war, power, and the future of the American empire.
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He explains:
◼️Why he believes America had no choice but to go to war with Iran
◼️Why Israel’s real goal may be much bigger than defeating Iran
◼️How the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a global energy and food crisis
◼️Why China, Russia, Iran, Israel, and the US are locked into competing worldviews
◼️Why the US dollar, oil, and global trade routes are at the center of the Iran War
◼️Why he believes World War 3 may have already begun
◼️What happens if Russia enters the war on Iran’s side
◼️Why the next phase of war may be fought through energy, shipping, and food
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00:00 Intro
02:11 Why The US Had No Choice But To Invade Iran
08:55 Why Trump Thought Iran Would Surrender
10:00 The Mountain Fortress He Underestimated
13:30 The Strait That Could Break The Global Economy
16:00 The Document Revealing America's Real Plan
22:00 How The US Plans To Strangle China
26:00 Inside Iran's Hidden War Strategy
31:00 80% Chance This Becomes World War 3
34:30 The Chess Game Between Four Global Powers
44:00 The Russian Tanker Seizures Nobody's Reporting
50:00 What Happens When Russia Joins Iran
54:30 Ads
56:30 Trump's Third Term Is Already Being Planned
01:02:30 The Secret US-China Deal Coming This Year
01:04:30 The National Draft Is Already Here
01:06:24 Ads
01:09:30 Israel Will Conquer The Middle East
01:12:00 Russia Will Take Odessa And End The War
01:14:30 North Korea's Move On Seoul
01:20:00 What The Average Person Should Do
01:25:30 Who Really Controls Reality
01:42:00 Why His Wife Saved His Life
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Mirrored - The Diary Of A CEO and Predictive History
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