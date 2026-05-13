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Professor Jiang: World War 3 Is About To Begin, Let Me Explain!
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Professor Jiang predicted Trump would win the election, America would go to war with Iran, and that the United States would lose that war. Now he reveals why he believes this conflict could reshape the entire world order!

Professor Jiang is a geopolitical analyst, writer, and host of the YouTube channel 'Predictive History', who uses history, geography, economics, and game theory to explain where global conflicts may be heading next. Through his Substack, he provides geopolitical analysis of current events and helps readers understand the deeper forces shaping war, power, and the future of the American empire.

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He explains:

 ◼️Why he believes America had no choice but to go to war with Iran

 ◼️Why Israel’s real goal may be much bigger than defeating Iran

 ◼️How the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a global energy and food crisis

 ◼️Why China, Russia, Iran, Israel, and the US are locked into competing worldviews

 ◼️Why the US dollar, oil, and global trade routes are at the center of the Iran War

 ◼️Why he believes World War 3 may have already begun

 ◼️What happens if Russia enters the war on Iran’s side

 ◼️Why the next phase of war may be fought through energy, shipping, and food

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00:00 Intro

02:11 Why The US Had No Choice But To Invade Iran

08:55 Why Trump Thought Iran Would Surrender

10:00 The Mountain Fortress He Underestimated

13:30 The Strait That Could Break The Global Economy

16:00 The Document Revealing America's Real Plan

22:00 How The US Plans To Strangle China

26:00 Inside Iran's Hidden War Strategy

31:00 80% Chance This Becomes World War 3

34:30 The Chess Game Between Four Global Powers

44:00 The Russian Tanker Seizures Nobody's Reporting

50:00 What Happens When Russia Joins Iran

54:30 Ads

56:30 Trump's Third Term Is Already Being Planned

01:02:30 The Secret US-China Deal Coming This Year

01:04:30 The National Draft Is Already Here

01:06:24 Ads

01:09:30 Israel Will Conquer The Middle East

01:12:00 Russia Will Take Odessa And End The War

01:14:30 North Korea's Move On Seoul

01:20:00 What The Average Person Should Do

01:25:30 Who Really Controls Reality

01:42:00 Why His Wife Saved His Life

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Mirrored - The Diary Of A CEO and Predictive History

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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ww3geo-politicsprofessor jiang
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