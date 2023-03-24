Georgia's Dream, Soros' Nightmare - Riley Waggaman on The Corbett Report

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
The deep staters at the NED and their loyal lapdogs in the controlled corporate press want you to believe that Georgia just erupted in an explosion of democracy, with valiant protesters spontaneously taking to the streets to demand that NED and Open Society-funded colour revolutionaries be allowed to operate on their soil without government oversight . . . but this is a lie. Helping us to dissect this lie is our man in Tbilisi, Riley Waggaman (aka Edward Slavsquat).
