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Breaking News Update on Truckers, Is That Dr Shiva? We Will Not Comply!
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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130 views • February 02, 2022
The Vision News Breaking News Now Host Sherri Lynn
Breaking News Update on Truckers, Is That Dr Shiva? We Will Not Comply!
* Help Me Fight Big Teck / I Appreciate Your Donate $5 To Our Cause For, "The Vision News." Freedom of Speech! https://givesendgo.com/TheVision
* All these clips and videos are on mt Telegram, Fallow Me https://t.me/SherriLynnMinistries


Patents Info Below:
https://www.civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/2021/07/08/big-pharma-mrna-vaccine-will-be-used-to-patent-humans/
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-7776521-B1
https://www.mondaq.com/india/patent/1155318/patenting-human-stem-cells-challenges-ahead

Word Of The Day: Matthew 7:13-21

* Stop HR 5 Bill, Save The Children! *

All these clips and videos are on mt Telegram, Fallow Me https://t.me/SherriLynnMinistries

* Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
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God Bless,
Sherri Lynn
Keywords
americagodjesuspresident trumpjfk jrgeorgetruckerssave americasave childrenstew peters
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy