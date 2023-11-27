Living Exponentially: Father David Jenuwine, Father-at-Law

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Former military and engineer, Fr. David Jenuwine talks to Eileen how God continued to pursue him. After becoming a Catholic Priest at 46, he was advised by his Spiritual Director to become an attorney. He knows that the coller is a target but he has accepted the mission to expand God's Kingdom.





You can reach him at St. Francis & Clare Catholic Church in Birch Run, Michigan.





