TIME TRAVEL – IS BIDEN REAL? THE FUTURE. (Part 2 of 2)
Hello Friends, On today’s Out of this World Radio show (part 2 of 2), I discuss time travel and the coming events for the United States and Canada, with a 30 percent drop in the value of the U.S. Dollar by May 2024, and how Joe Biden actually died four years ago from his niece Naomi Biden ( https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNMNv8A16G/ and https://rumble.com/v3s0jjq-masked-identities-the-cias-hidden-agenda.html. Also how Biden is now paying illegal aliens $2000 a month, with free medical care at V.A. hospitals in the U.S. I hope you will enjoy this show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio. Www.tedmahr.com
