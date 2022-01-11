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Resisting Transhumanism: Part Six
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82 views • January 11, 2022
The Deep State's agenda for transhumanism is not set in stone, and can be stopped, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in Part Six of this series on Transhumanism for Behind The Deep State. In this episode, Alex gives helpful tips on how people can successfully resist the juggernaut, including ending their abusive relationships with Big Tech totalitarians, finding alternatives, refusing to cooperate with the madness, sharing the truth with others, and so much more.
See previous Transhumanism Episodes:
1 - The End of Liberty & Humanity? https://thenewamerican.com/transhumanism-the-end-of-liberty-humanity-part-one/
2 - Hooking Your Brain up to the Borg https://thenewamerican.com/hooking-your-brain-up-to-the-borg-transhumanism-part-two/
3 - Targeting Children With Propaganda & Tech https://thenewamerican.com/targeting-children-with-propaganda-tech-transhumanism-part-three/
4 - Re-Engineering Survivors of Deep State Transhumanism https://thenewamerican.com/deep-state-transhumanists-becoming-gods-or-building-god-part-four/
5 - Becoming ‘Gods,’ or Building ‘God’? https://thenewamerican.com/deep-state-transhumanists-becoming-gods-or-building-god-part-five/
See previous Transhumanism Episodes:
1 - The End of Liberty & Humanity? https://thenewamerican.com/transhumanism-the-end-of-liberty-humanity-part-one/
2 - Hooking Your Brain up to the Borg https://thenewamerican.com/hooking-your-brain-up-to-the-borg-transhumanism-part-two/
3 - Targeting Children With Propaganda & Tech https://thenewamerican.com/targeting-children-with-propaganda-tech-transhumanism-part-three/
4 - Re-Engineering Survivors of Deep State Transhumanism https://thenewamerican.com/deep-state-transhumanists-becoming-gods-or-building-god-part-four/
5 - Becoming ‘Gods,’ or Building ‘God’? https://thenewamerican.com/deep-state-transhumanists-becoming-gods-or-building-god-part-five/
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