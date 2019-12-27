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Endgame Of Trump Derangement Syndrome Revealed
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209 views • December 27, 2019
The Alex Jones Show
Published on Dec 19, 2019
Uploaded to Brighteon on December 26 2019
Ezra Levant joins Alex Jones live in studio to discuss the motive behind perpetuating 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' throughout the American populace and the world abroad: the removal of a President by any means necessary.
Save Infowars from the tech giants that have de-platformed and de-funded it, or lose it: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Published on Dec 19, 2019
Uploaded to Brighteon on December 26 2019
Ezra Levant joins Alex Jones live in studio to discuss the motive behind perpetuating 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' throughout the American populace and the world abroad: the removal of a President by any means necessary.
Save Infowars from the tech giants that have de-platformed and de-funded it, or lose it: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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