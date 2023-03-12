https://gettr.com/post/p2b3g7rea51

3/10/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: In yesterday's interview with Mr. Grant, Prince Li mentioned the CCP's 13579 Plan once again, in addition to revealing the incredible intimacy between Fauci and Wang Yanyi. The interview is the best gift we can give to Comrade Xi-the-dead-emperor and Vice Chairman Han Zheng who has become a modern-day Yuan Shikai

#PrinceLi #GrantStinchfield #RealAmericasVoice #Xithedeademperor #HanZheng #YuanShikai





3/10/2023 文贵盖特：小王子在昨天和格兰特先生的采访中除了爆出福奇和王延轶的惊人亲密关系外，再次提及了中共的13579计划，这是送给习死皇和新时代袁世凯韩正副主席最好的礼物

#小王子 #格兰特 #真正的美国之声 #习死皇 #韩正 #袁世凯



