Erdogan and Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine, Israel, and Syria during talks in Astana, reported the office of the Turkish leader.

Erdogan told the Russian president that Turkey will continue efforts to establish peace in Ukraine.

He also emphasized that a peace acceptable to both sides is possible.

While in Astana, Vladimir Putin met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

➡️ Trade and economic relations are developing good.

➡️ A 13% growth in turnovers from investments made in Azerbaijan.



