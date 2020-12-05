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КОРОНАВИРУС ПО "ЭМЕЙЛУ". РЕАЛЬНОСТЬ НАМНОГО СЛОЖНЕЕ ФАНТАСТИКИ!
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4929 views • December 05, 2020
В ЭТОМ ВИДЕО ВЫ УВИДИТЕ АМЕРИКАНСКОГО "ПЕТРА ГАРЯЕВА", КРЕЙГА ВЕНТЕРА, КОТОРЫЙ СОВЕРШЕННО СВОБОДНО ГОВОРИТ О ТОМ, ЧТО ОНИ МОГУТ ПЕРЕДАВАТЬ БИОЛОГИЧЕСКИЕ ВИРУСЫ ПО ЭЛЕКТРОННОЙ ПОЧТЕ, ВЗЛАМЫВАТЬ ЧУЖУЮ ДНК И ВНЕДРЯТЬ ВНУТРЬ ЧЕЛОВЕКА ЛЮБУЮ НУЖНУЮ ИМ ИНФОРМАЦИЮ. ОКАЗЫВАЕТСЯ ГЕНЕТИЧЕСКИЙ КОД НЕ ОТЛИЧАЕТСЯ ОТ ЦИФРОВОГО КОДА, КОТОРЫЙ МОЖНО ПРЕОБРАЗОВАТЬ В ЭЛЕКТРОМАГНИТНУЮ ВОЛНУ И ПЕРЕДАТЬ СО СКОРОСТЬЮ СВЕТА ЧЕЛОВЕКУ. ПРОЩЕ ГОВОРЯ, МЫ ВИДИМ В ДЕЙСТВИИ ЦИФРОВУЮ МАГИЮ В РУКАХ СОВРЕМЕННЫХ УЧЕНЫХ-КОЛДУНОВ. РЕАЛЬНОСТЬ НАМНОГО СЛОЖНЕЕ ФАНТАСТИКИ. И НАВЕРНОЕ, НАМНОГО СТРАШНЕЕ...
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