METALSAYS: "This is a Special Song called: 'And I, You' that I'm Working on whilst it Rains. lol I hope you like it. The rain may have been a bit loud?" (LIVE @ The Bat Cove in the Breeze! 10-10-2020)

"WHAT!? I'm about to turn 51! I'm Proud... NOT TOO PROUD... just proud. The Sun is Shinning now, but during this it rained hard. I haven't proofed these so I will check it later. Sometimes it's about the simple things. I write all kinds of music. This is an actual 'work in progress' so enjoy the process with me. I have more verses and a structure already. This is like a special sample one of a kind take. Thanks for watching!" Information contact email: [email protected]

Or Call: 1(707)766-9276

Also, to talk to me online and see pictures etc. etc... You can now follow me on my Brand New Brighteon.Social page at: https://brighteon.social/@MetalSays

Thanks again for watching. Come say Hello on my New Brighteon.Social Page. Peace."