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Tucker Carlson Calls For 25th Amendment
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100 views • March 29, 2022
By J.D. Rucker • Mar. 28, 2022
thelibertydaily.com
Excerpt:
"Joe Biden called for regime change in Russia. Then, he didn’t. Or maybe he did but nobody believed that’s what he really meant. It’s hard to keep up with the spin by Biden himself or his own regime; they often seem to be spinning in opposite directions."
https://thelibertydaily.com/tucker-carlson-calls-for-25th-amendment-to-keep-dementia-joe-from-further-destroying-this-nation/
thelibertydaily.com
Excerpt:
"Joe Biden called for regime change in Russia. Then, he didn’t. Or maybe he did but nobody believed that’s what he really meant. It’s hard to keep up with the spin by Biden himself or his own regime; they often seem to be spinning in opposite directions."
https://thelibertydaily.com/tucker-carlson-calls-for-25th-amendment-to-keep-dementia-joe-from-further-destroying-this-nation/
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