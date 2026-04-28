End of US hegemony in the Gulf: Russia emerges as Iran’s trump card in talks - Pepe Escobar

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End of US hegemony in the Gulf: Russia emerges as Iran’s trump card in talks
Russia has openly backed Iran, which many see as the moment US dominance over the Persian Gulf collapses.
What’s behind it — and how is the situation unfolding?
Putin's meeting with Araghchi
🔴 The April 27 meeting of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi with Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a clear message to the US: Russia is firmly supporting Iran
🔴 Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed he had received a personal message from Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, confirming the continuation of close ties
🔴 Araghchi's visit indicates Russia is now a key part of the ceasefire talks, experts say
🔴 Araghchi’s diplomatic tour to Oman, Pakistan, and Russia ended with new peace terms for the US: a deal on the Strait of Hormuz, security guarantees, and nuclear talks only after peace is reached
Strategic checkmate
🔴 Military delegations from Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan held a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting on the same day
🔴 Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov stressed the US-Israeli war on Iran should be resolved exclusively through diplomatic means
🔴 Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Reza Talaei-Nik signaled readiness to transfer experience in “defeating the US” to other SCO members
🔴 The ministers reviewed prospects for further multilateral Eurasian defense cooperation
Why Iran is key for Russia and China
🔴 Iran remains a vital geostrategic hub and a key to Eurasian connectivity. That includes:
👉the Russia-led North-South International Transport Corridor
👉the China-led Belt and Road Initiative
🔴 Precisely because of that, China and Russia clinched comprehensive strategic agreements with Iran in 2021 and 2025, respectively
🔴 Iran is also a critical node in regional security calculations:
👉ensuring China's protection from a possible energy blockade by the West
👉protecting Russia’s underbelly in the Northern Caucasus
🔴 SCO members are well aware of US-Israeli plans to divide Eurasia, expand control into Central Asia, and strangle Russia, Iran, and China.
Adding: an article from Pepe Escobar from today, for more on this:
'Mr. Araghchi Goes to Russia'
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2026/04/28/mr-araghchi-goes-to-russia/