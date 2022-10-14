Dr. Naomi Wolf joins OB-Gyn Dr. James Thorp to discuss the dangers of the COVID vaccine to pregnant women-Part 2

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53497689
Summary：Dr. Thorp is seeing eight weeks post Pfizer vaccination had calcifications around the edges of the lobes. His colleagues are sending him similar pictures of abnormal calcifications of the placenta after they've been vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna.