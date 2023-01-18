Dr. Robert Malone: Potential Risks of mRNA Vaccines in Livestock

Clinical trials for mRNA vaccines in livestock, companion animals and wildlife have been underway for several years. In 2015, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) granted a conditional authorization for mRNA shots in pigs. As imperfect as the federal requirements are for the disclosure of information about human vaccine clinical trials, there is nothing akin to them for veterinary drugs, vaccines, and biologics.

In this interview with The New American, the mRNA platform pioneer Dr. Robert Malone outlines the issues with the federal regulations concerning vaccines for livestock and weighs in on the potential risks associated with mRNA shots in animals. Considering the government's and vaccine manufacturers' lack of transparency about the novel shots, the doctor advised seeking out small American-based meat producers and insisting on the government's openness on the matter. In addition to that, Dr. Malone criticized the policy that allows meat producers to label imported meat as an American product, which is false and misleading.

