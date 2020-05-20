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The 70 Weeks Prophecy.
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14 views • May 20, 2020
The most amazing prophecy of the Old Testament, the 70 weeks prophecy of Daniel, is very carefully and clearly explained in this amazing video. We're talking about the prophecy from Daniel 9:24-26, which is commonly known as the 70 weeks prophecy. More than 400 years before the birth of Jesus, the Hebrew prophet Daniel uttered a prophecy 'Messiah' would be 'cut off but not for himself'. In other words, Christ would die for the sins of the world. This is the only Old Testament Prophecy to use the word “messiah" and the only prophecy to give an exact date for when it would be fulfilled. A husband and wife team combine to present the 70 weeks prophecy made simple. We think you will agree after seeing it that this is one of the best videos on the Internet to demonstrate Bible prophecy made simple.
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1. "Judgment Bus" by Bart Everson
CC BY 2.0
2. "Obama is "Not" the Devil!" by Mlke Kline
CC BY 2.0
3. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/c... Designed by Freepik
4. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/s... Designed by Freepik
5. Whtie Clouds on Green Screen by Piment Ajans
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=us8Ot...
6. Ariobarzan statue by Hadi Karimi
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
7. Wax seal by FreeImages.com/Neil Rhodes
Content License (reuse allowed)
8. IMG_1052 by Brian Jeffery Beggerly
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
9. Model of Jerusalem pre-70 AD_1356 by James Emery
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
10. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/v... Designed by Freepik
11. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/h... Designed by Freepik
12. 7 Angels 2 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
13. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1. "Judgment Bus" by Bart Everson
CC BY 2.0
2. "Obama is "Not" the Devil!" by Mlke Kline
CC BY 2.0
3. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/c... Designed by Freepik
4. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/s... Designed by Freepik
5. Whtie Clouds on Green Screen by Piment Ajans
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=us8Ot...
6. Ariobarzan statue by Hadi Karimi
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
7. Wax seal by FreeImages.com/Neil Rhodes
Content License (reuse allowed)
8. IMG_1052 by Brian Jeffery Beggerly
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
9. Model of Jerusalem pre-70 AD_1356 by James Emery
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
10. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/v... Designed by Freepik
11. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/h... Designed by Freepik
12. 7 Angels 2 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
13. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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