Extreme Change in 24 Hours – Witness God’s Creative Power

THIS extreme experience happened this week, a witness to God’s fingerprints, presence, and power everywhere around us, every day, every hour🙏

We like to pause, take a deep breath, and give thanks for times when we can see God so clearly… like extreme moments as these!

2 min., 20 sec.

Maybe something unusual happened in your life recently, different from all that you remember. For us, not only was this rapid shift something unexpected, but it gave us the perfect opportunity to rejoice in our Heavenly Father and His ability to do what He wants when He wants to do it.

Whether in situations that go from good to bad, or bad to good, or something in-between… God is our Rock, our Fortress, our Refuge, our Strong Tower, always there ready to move Heaven and Earth on our behalf!





You are welcome in this space where a small ministry family expresses big passion for Life in Christ Jesus. We are living a wonder-filled, adventurous journey of a lifetime, friend, and we are really glad you’re here!

There was a time that all Keith wanted in the world was to lay down roots in a home church where he could bring friends in to become family in The Gospel of Jesus Christ by The Gospel that Jesus Christ preached. Now, that is exactly what exists. In watching this dream of Family unfold, another, even more ambitious, dream was formed in Keith's (now Keith & Brenda’s) full TTM Family’s heart – to share with others this Life journey, being sold out to Jesus Christ, telling our testimonies with the lessons we've learned along the way.





Pull up a seat, grab a coffee or cocoa, and enjoy some time with us. We hope you join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus. Together we will reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives as we "press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"!

#KeithAndBrendaLeeShealy #faithandhope #PressinIn #TowardTheMark #BetweenTheLinesTTM

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WHERE TO FIND US (Be sure to check for TTM resource specials in the notes):

Our Website: https://towardthemark.com

Sign up for our newsletter: [email protected]

Order Keith's first audio book, "Letters From The Front": [email protected]/lftfbook

Order Keith's second book, "Overcoming Intimidation": [email protected]/overcome...

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/KeithAndBrenda

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/keithandbrendalee/videos/trending

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TOWARDTHEMARKINC.-ji5qh/playlists or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Px-yYk6M7sxvla3x0dxSg/videos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KeithShealysTowardTheMark/

Email Us: [email protected]

To drop us a line: Toward The Mark, PO Box 1152, Yorktown, VA 23692-1152

To support us through PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=Z8REL84ZKMT8Y

The music in this video may be part of Toward The Mark’s inventory of resources that are available by request for a financial gift amount of your choice… CD compilation of music projects 🎶 “Between The Lines” and “Toward The Mark” CD projects are now in stock.

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#KeithShealysTowardTheMark #ForThePrize

musical notes: 🎶 surfin’ a wave: 🏄 eagle fav: 🦅