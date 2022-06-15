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Prof Dolores Cahill and Prof Sucharit Bhakdi –
After the World got Injected.
https://rumble.com/v18jje7-prof-dolores-cahill-and-prof-sucharit-bhakdi-after-the-world-got-injected..html
Original Source:-
https://www.theirishchannel.com/prof-dolores-cahill-and-prof-sucharit-bhakdi-after-the-world-got-injected/
https://rumble.com/v15adw9-prof.-dolores-cahill-and-prof.-sucharit-bhakdi-after-the-world-got-injected.html
WHAT A GREAT HISTORICAL TIME WE ALL LIVE IN - THANKS TO ALL OF THE TRUTH SEEKERS WHO ARE FIGHTING AGAINST THIS GREAT EVIL - EVIL HAS NO RESPONSE TO THE TRUTH AND ARE TRYING AS BEST THEY CAN TO RESIST IN REPLYING TO FOI REQUESTS ETC. MP's ACROSS THE HOUSE HAVE LIED ON BEHALF OF THEIR CULT LEADERS IN ATTEMPTS TO BLOCK THE TRUTH OF THEIR MASS MURDER AGENDA - WE GATHER EVIDENCE OF THE CRIMINALS - THEIR NAMES - THEIR ASSOCIATIONS WITH BILDERBERG - WEF - WHO - CCP - IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON - CHATHAM HOUSE - MOD - DOD - CIA - FBI - METROPOLITAN POLICE - NORTHUMBRIA POLICE - COMMON PURPOSE - NHS - NAZI SATANIST SUPPORTERS - WE ARE GATHERING THE EVIDENCE AS THE GLOBALISTS ARE LOSING THE INFORMATION WAR - BE THE RESISTANCE [email protected]
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Mass Murder Agenda, MSM Lies, Truth Seekers