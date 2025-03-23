Dislocated Elbow Treatment...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I slipped and fell and dislocated my elbow. I somehow got it back in place myself without a trip to the hospital. Then we had scheduled this trip to Colorado to shoot a bunch of the TGN On The Road segments which I didn’t want to cancel.
So I went on the trip with my arm in a sling.
And while on the trip when filming Katrina Blair - the famous forager - we decided to make a video out of how to poultice an injury using wild weeds. They are amazing medicine…
This video was shot a while ago. I’m fine today! Watch this and learn what weeds you can use and how to make a poultice.
If you want to learn foraging skills here is an awesome online course: https://store.thegrownetwork.com/products/wildcrafting-foraging-ecourse