Dislocated Elbow Treatment...

I slipped and fell and dislocated my elbow. I somehow got it back in place myself without a trip to the hospital. Then we had scheduled this trip to Colorado to shoot a bunch of the TGN On The Road segments which I didn’t want to cancel.





So I went on the trip with my arm in a sling.





And while on the trip when filming Katrina Blair - the famous forager - we decided to make a video out of how to poultice an injury using wild weeds. They are amazing medicine…





This video was shot a while ago. I’m fine today! Watch this and learn what weeds you can use and how to make a poultice.





If you want to learn foraging skills here is an awesome online course: https://store.thegrownetwork.com/products/wildcrafting-foraging-ecourse