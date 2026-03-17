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For the first time ever, the Covid jabs are called "bioweapons" in court!
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
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THAT HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR HUMAN INFECTION.
Dutch lawyer suing the Architects of the Great Reset quotes Dr. Francis Boyle, who died right after agreeing to testify:

"The COVID mRNA injection is a bioweapon... conceived by the Pentagon."

"The core of Professor Boyle's argument is that the COVID-19 mRNA injections contain derivatives of illegal military gene-function research. As a result, the COVID-19 injections qualify by definition as a military biological weapon system.
A, bioweapon, in other words."

"This technology is, as Boyle declared, paid for, developed, financed and conceived by the Pentagon and its research institute DARPA. This technology platform, nanotechnology platform, was not an afterthought."

This clip of Peter Stassen, the lawyer suing the "Architects of the Great Reset" in Dutch court on behalf of plaintiffs harmed by the Covid injections, is taken from a video posted by Dr. Joseph Sansone on March 14, 2026.

Credits to: FritjofPersson

Keywords
incourtthebioweaponsarejabscalledcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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