The Untaught Struggle Of William Lloyd Garrison & Abolitionism - What We MUST Learn!

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Was the end of slavery ever ended? The abolitionists tell us more. Learn all about William Lloyd Garrison's journey and history through his abolitionist efforts. Clips excerpted from "The Abolitionists: American Experience" from PBS. The Liberator 2 News For Modern Abolitionism, BE A WRITER (I Will Make Videos For You And Promote You; Free Independent Education): https://nita.one/newspaper Book On The Full Nature Of Slavery: https://nita.one/truth Abolitionism 101 Full-Learning Free Video-Series: https://nita.one/series Animations & Resources For Learning & Action: https://nita.one/advanced All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth #williamlloydgarrison #theliberator #liberator #newspaper #abolitionism #abolitionist #abolish #abolition #emancipation #slavery #enslavement #slave #enslaved #history #documentary