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Truth about Obesity - It is not YOUR fault!.
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41 views • December 29, 2020
Truth is that BIG FOOD and BIG PHARMA and yes even BIG AGRICULTURE have been lying to us for years. tHINK ABOUT IT, There is no money in people being healthy, strong (both mentally and physically), with bullet proof immune systems. Also it is more difficult to control people who think, want autonomy and are at the top of their game physically and mentally.
Here are some facts. long term weight gain is not just a calories in and calories out problem. It is not a move more, eat less problem. It is not a cardio exercise, reduce calories, one strict diet problem.
As Dr. Jason Fung says... it is a hormone problem.
Starting Jan 4th 2020 I am going to coach people who want to join me in releasing weight and getting in the best shape of their lives.
I believe with what we are facing a time where being in your best possible shape is more important than ever. Having a very strong immune system is important, reducing Oxidative Stress is important.
So, if you desire to be your best you. If you want to join me and be the best version of yourself. You can be male of female.
Since it is very possible you do not know me.. Reach out.. Contact me at [email protected] if you have questions or want to jump in.
Please feel free to watch even if you do not join in the challenge... These are lifelong skills.
Here are some facts. long term weight gain is not just a calories in and calories out problem. It is not a move more, eat less problem. It is not a cardio exercise, reduce calories, one strict diet problem.
As Dr. Jason Fung says... it is a hormone problem.
Starting Jan 4th 2020 I am going to coach people who want to join me in releasing weight and getting in the best shape of their lives.
I believe with what we are facing a time where being in your best possible shape is more important than ever. Having a very strong immune system is important, reducing Oxidative Stress is important.
So, if you desire to be your best you. If you want to join me and be the best version of yourself. You can be male of female.
Since it is very possible you do not know me.. Reach out.. Contact me at [email protected] if you have questions or want to jump in.
Please feel free to watch even if you do not join in the challenge... These are lifelong skills.
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