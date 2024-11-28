How We MUST Transform ALL Institutions For REAL Change - Dr. Wolfe, Cory Endrulat, Jim Gale

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We can transform all societal institutions using certain untaught strategies and simply using our current resources wisely. Real world examples are also shown through several industry leaders and the example of Jim Gale, who lives on 50 acres in Central Florida. He is joined by Cory Endrulat, who wrote a book with him called Natural Intelligence: The Technology of Peace. They both speak with Dr. Darrell Wolfe (Doc of Detox) on Brave Heart Nation.
Health Revealed (Huge Project on Untold Psychology): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOrQKUFOrwk
The Two Solutions of the Future, Permaculture and Voluntaryism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcwONlefic
https://www.youtube.com/@NaturalIntelligenceChannel
Event With Over 50 Speakers & 100s of Resources: https://nita.one/summit
Over 70 Clips & 100s of Resources Of People Telling You The Most Important Knowledge: https://theliberator.us/show
All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
#RealChange #TransformInstitutions #SocialChange #InstitutionalReform #SystemicChange #TransformSociety #ChangeMakers #SocialReform #InstitutionalChange #CommunityDevelopment #RevolutionizeSystems #CreateChange #SocietalTransformation #ReformingInstitutions #ChangeForGood #ImpactfulChange #SocialInnovation #InstitutionalTransformation #ChangeSociety