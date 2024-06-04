Karmatic – I Do Not Consent (Full mix) [FULL VIDEO]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Karmatic - I Do Not Consent (Full mix) [2023]
https://k-rmatic.bandcamp.com/
I do not consent to your vaccine's that do not vaccinate
I do not consent to your mass quarantines and lock downs
I do not consent to you isolating the fit and well
I do not consent
I do not consent to your vaccine's that harm and kill
I do not consent to your forced and coerced drug trials
I do not consent we just say "No, No, Just say no!"
I do not consent
I do not consent to your cover ups and fact checked lies
I do not consent
I do not consent to you concealing the truth and deaths you've caused
I do not consent
I do not consent to your 1% of the 1% of the 1%
I do not consent to your 1% of the 1% that control it all
I do not consent to your mass surveillance and spying on the public
I do not consent while you freely meet, plot and scheme
I do not consent to your lies, corruption, mind and thought control
I do not consent
I do not consent to your attempts to brainwash, manipulate and falsify
I do not consent to your misinformation, your disinformation
I do not consent to you changing the meaning of words
I do not consent
I do not consent to you labeling facts as theories
I do not consent
I do not consent to you ignoring proof and disregard as baseless
I do not consent
I do not consent to your 1% of the 1% of the 1%
I do not consent to your 1% of the 1% that aren't content
I do not consent to your genocides and your holocausts
I do not consent to the lives you sacrifice and steal
I do not consent to your satanic rituals and beliefs
I do not consent
I do not consent to your torture and abuse
I do not consent to your slavery, war and oppression
I do not consent you cruelly seek more and more and more and more and more
I do not consent
I do not consent to your master-race, to your eugenics you use to further your aims
I do not consent
I do not consent to your ethnic cleansing and to your social cleansing
I do not consent
I do not consent to your 1% of the 1% of the 1%
I do not consent to your 1% that aren't content til they own it all
I do not consent to your 1% of the 1% of the 1%
I do not consent to your 1% that aren't content til we own nothing at all
I do not consent to serving you
To being your slave
To serving you
I do not consent to being your slave
To serving you
To being your slave
I do not consent to your 1%
99% can take back control
I do not consent
We are majority, they're the minority, it's time for us to show
I do not consent to serving you
To being your slave
To serving you
I do not consent to being your slave
To serving you
To being your slave
I do not consent
Video made with FL Studio ZGameEditor Visualizer plugin
Effect author credits:
TextTrueType - Ville
WaveSimple, CubesGrasping - Jph Wacheski http://jph_wacheski.itch.io/
HUD Text – Rado1