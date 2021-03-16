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Covid Vaccines are WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION & Could Wipe out the Human Race
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280 views • March 16, 2021
Dr. Coleman states that this is the most crucial video he's ever made about covid-19. Please share this far and wide. Also visit his new website @ https://www.vernoncoleman.org/ AND look into http://lightpaper.co.uk/
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