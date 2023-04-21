Have The Elites Found Their Global Currency?

Since at least the Bretton Woods conference in 1944, globalists have dreamt of establishing a single global currency. But that proved difficult, and the U.S. dollar was turned into the world's reserve currency instead. All this could soon change, however. The Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) recently announced that it is ready to launch a global central bank digital currency (CBDC). In this episode, we look at the DCMA and the potential for a centralized digital currency that would allow authorities to track and tax your money.





In the second half of the show, The New American's editor-in-chief and executive senior editor sit down with Paul to follow-up on the hottest stories we reported this week