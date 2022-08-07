Mary Rodwell Counsels E.T. Experiencers - Part 1 of 4

Part 1 of 4. On July 28, 2022, Mary Rodwell discusses with us how we interact with the cosmic hologram- our multidimensional experience. We are at a crossroads of change in the consciousness of humanity. E.T.s helping humanity. A discussion with a “walk-in”. At 17:00 we talk about the Consciousness and Contact Research Institute (CCRI) and I want to bring in more guests from there.



21:00 Elena asks if we are forming one big planetary nervous system with the E.T.s and that reminds me of how Suzy Hansen described the Grey’s connected together to “the big brain”.

Please join our Meetup group at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Mary Rodwell is at

https://www.alienlady.com/

https://acern.com.au/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mary-acern-08a08317/

MARY RODWELL is recognized internationally as one of Australia’s leading researchers and writers in the UFO and contact phenomenon areas. Mary is the author of the highly acclaimed book ‘Awakening: How Extraterrestrial Contact Can Transform Your Life’ (2002); and producer of EBE award winning documentaries:- Expressions of ET Contact: A Visual Blueprint? (2000), and Expressions of ET Contact: A Communication and Healing Blueprint? (2004). Her 2016 book ‘The New Human’ describes and documents star children.

Mary is the Founder and Principal of Australian Close Encounter Resource Network (ACERN) which was established in 1997 to provide professional counselling, support, hypnotherapy and information to individuals and their families with ‘anomalous’ paranormal experiences and abduction-­‐contact experiences.

Thank you to Fred for video editing.

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