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Naming Names - Who's Destroying America, and How We've Allowed It
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70 views • September 09, 2021
Stew Peters is unafraid to expose the uncomfortable truth about America, along with those that have, are and will assume positions of power in our government as representatives of "We The People".
https://rumble.com/vm7f13-naming-names-whos-destroying-america-and-how-weve-allowed-it.html
https://rumble.com/vm7f13-naming-names-whos-destroying-america-and-how-weve-allowed-it.html
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