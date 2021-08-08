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For those asking…. These are all of my posts regarding the vaccines which provides my viewpoint for consideration when looking at everything from a worldview perspective.
Self-Government
Self-Government
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41 views • August 08, 2021
For those asking…. These are all of my posts regarding the vaccines which provides my viewpoint for consideration when looking at everything from a worldview perspective.

I will add..

Ask yourselves why Trump appears to be supportive of the vaccines, yet his most trusted associates & or friends is against it. General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Lin Wood, Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, etc. I believe it’s to take a neutral and optical stance.

The economy staying open is crucial. The vaccines were imperative to restore public confidence and to negate fear. He has come out against children being vaccinated.

One day we will know the answer. Today may not be the day. Until then, these are my best explanations.

PT1- Trump & Vaccines
https://t.me/CandlesInTheNight/13736

PT2- Trump & Vaccines
https://t.me/CandlesInTheNight/13737

OVERVIEW
Bio Weapon/Disaster Declaration/State of War/Wartime Powers of the President/Executive Orders— Lin Wood said
Keywords
treasonfbiciafox newssean hannitydojluciferianismmsnbcanderson coopercbsseditionliarsoperation mockingbirdnprsubversivenews-maxccncia control of mainstream mediaintelligent communitycontrolled opposition mediatraitors and treason of the country abc
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy